Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $25.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.29% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $25,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,372,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 317,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,641,000 after purchasing an additional 60,437 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $9,803,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 845.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $183.21 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $163.11 and a 12-month high of $223.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.54.

