Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 720,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,140 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $22,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 495.7% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 128,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,885,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.42. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

