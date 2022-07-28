CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.79

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.68. CommScope shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,264,862 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

CommScope Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Insider Activity at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CommScope news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CommScope by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of CommScope by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 113,565 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of CommScope by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,527 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after purchasing an additional 420,354 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

