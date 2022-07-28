Comparing TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) & Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) and Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of TELA Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Artivion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Artivion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $29.46 million 4.09 -$33.28 million ($2.48) -3.34 Artivion $298.84 million 2.64 -$14.83 million ($0.39) -50.38

Volatility and Risk

Artivion has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TELA Bio and Artivion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -113.15% -155.13% -55.28% Artivion -4.95% 3.08% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TELA Bio and Artivion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Artivion 0 1 2 0 2.67

TELA Bio presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 135.51%. Artivion has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.40%. Given TELA Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Artivion.

Summary

Artivion beats TELA Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. The company markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. TELA Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Artivion

Artivion Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion Inc. in January 2022. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

