COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading 4.5% Higher

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58. 3,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 335,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $682.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.11.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
