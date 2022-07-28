COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading 4.5% Higher

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.58 and last traded at $15.58. 3,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 335,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $682.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.11.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

