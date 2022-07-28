Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Comstock Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Comstock Metals

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project covering an area of 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

