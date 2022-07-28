Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Conduit Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.34) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 336.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 373.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £592.57 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67. Conduit has a 1 year low of GBX 318 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 545.72 ($6.57).

In other news, insider Trevor Carvey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 347 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($41,807.23).

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.82) price target on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.41) to GBX 555 ($6.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 521.25 ($6.28).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

