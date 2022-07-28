Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68), Briefing.com reports. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Constellium Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The company had a trading volume of 75,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.99. Constellium has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Constellium Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Constellium in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

