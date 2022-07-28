Contrasting Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) and Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Two Rivers Water & Farming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Green Thumb Industries and Two Rivers Water & Farming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 9 0 3.00 Two Rivers Water & Farming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 386.41%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $893.56 million 2.46 $75.44 million $0.40 23.30 Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Two Rivers Water & Farming.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and Two Rivers Water & Farming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 9.98% 6.32% 4.31% Two Rivers Water & Farming N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats Two Rivers Water & Farming on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of April 11, 2022, it owned and operated 77 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming

(Get Rating)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses. The company was formerly known as Two Rivers Water Company and changed its name to Two Rivers Water & Farming Company in December 2012. Two Rivers Water & Farming Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Aurora, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.