Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Down 6.8%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 1.71 and last traded at 1.71. Approximately 14,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,244,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORZ. Cowen started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.37.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total transaction of 1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,033,592 shares in the company, valued at 133,324,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,373,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,541,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $10,700,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

