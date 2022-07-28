Cormark Comments on Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Tender” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nomad Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$14.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$11.60 to C$8.80 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities reiterated a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.44.

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.01 million and a PE ratio of 885.00.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,587.89%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

