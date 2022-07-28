Corning (NYSE:GLW) Announces Earnings Results

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Corning updated its Q3 guidance to $0.51-0.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$2.19-2.24 EPS.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Corning by 94.1% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 16,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 54.3% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 443,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 155,984 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

