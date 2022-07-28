Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 4.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $172,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 128,009 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $528.28. 25,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,506. The company has a market capitalization of $234.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.59.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

