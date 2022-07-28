Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

COUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Insider Activity

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,282,815.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.