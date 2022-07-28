Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Earns Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COUR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

Coursera Stock Down 25.0 %

Shares of COUR stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.20. 97,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,161. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. Coursera has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $43.78.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,898,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at $114,898,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

