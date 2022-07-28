Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Coursera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Performance

Shares of COUR stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. Coursera has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Coursera had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410,398 shares in the company, valued at $122,493,878.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,282,815 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.