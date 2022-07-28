Cowen Raises Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $52.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen to $52.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Evolent Health stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 1.89. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 560,438 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 544,667 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth $14,833,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 23,820.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,125,000 after purchasing an additional 497,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.