Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74. Crane also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.85 EPS.

Crane Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CR opened at $93.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.46. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.