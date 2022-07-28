Credit Suisse Group Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $20.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHLS. Truist Financial upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $19.03 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,294,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,403,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,800 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.