Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 5.6 %

CS stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

