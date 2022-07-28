Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 209,137 shares.The stock last traded at $14.47 and had previously closed at $14.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42.

Crescent Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $5.97. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 16.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $598.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Goff John C purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,726,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,118,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after buying an additional 201,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

