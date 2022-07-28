Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 1.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 0.8 %

CEQP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.70. 4,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,835. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -192.29 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,871.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 91.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

