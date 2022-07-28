Crust Shadow Trading 19.9% Higher This Week (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $7,636.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,750.21 or 0.99984699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003850 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.