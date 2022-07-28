Cryptobuyer (XPT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Cryptobuyer (XPT) traded 90.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded down 91.7% against the US dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $2,291.96 and approximately $14.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.37 or 0.99954228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00128273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029858 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

Cryptobuyer is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official website for Cryptobuyer is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer.

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

