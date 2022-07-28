CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 354,511 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of CSX worth $165,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 60,426 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Insider Activity at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.