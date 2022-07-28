CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. CTS updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.55 EPS.

CTS Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CTS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52. CTS has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.88%.

Insider Activity at CTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CTS by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CTS by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTS by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

