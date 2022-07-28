CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Plans $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 148.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of CUBE opened at $44.08 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. StockNews.com cut CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

