Curio Governance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $315.00 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $37,820.60 and approximately $315.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio Governance has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Curio Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

