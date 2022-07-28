Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.
Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.87. 45,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,541. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $76.13.
In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,450.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.
CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.
Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.
