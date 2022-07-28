Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $40.07, but opened at $37.81. Customers Bancorp shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 2,311 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.08). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Insider Activity at Customers Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold bought 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $89,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.61.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

