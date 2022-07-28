CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $24,242.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,827.34 or 1.00006939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00257083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00046128 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

