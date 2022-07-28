D. Scott Neal Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 90,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,587,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on V. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.00.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE V opened at $210.47 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $400.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.