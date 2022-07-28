Dai Achieves Market Cap of $7.43 Billion (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Dai has a total market cap of $7.43 billion and $948.95 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,916.79 or 1.00248607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00126835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 7,437,287,206 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.