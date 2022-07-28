Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Lowered by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $280.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day moving average of $268.74. The company has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.