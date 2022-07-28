Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 231 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Darwin Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

