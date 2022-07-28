Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Gap Up to $6.98

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $7.35. Daseke shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 7,436 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Daseke Stock Up 13.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $501.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.45 million. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

