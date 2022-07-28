Dearborn Partners LLC Has $274,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.54 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91. The company has a market cap of $158.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

