DecentBet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $49,418.36 and $63.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,855.95 or 0.99998264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00127960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029848 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

