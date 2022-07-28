Decentral Games Market Cap Achieves $42.20 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $42.20 million and $1.95 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.92 or 0.00855032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 544,573,030 coins and its circulating supply is 543,272,607 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games.

Decentral Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

