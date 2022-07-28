DeFine Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. DeFine has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $3.53 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFine has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One DeFine coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001537 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017017 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00033025 BTC.
About DeFine
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
DeFine Coin Trading
