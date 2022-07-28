Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,766.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,144,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,861,270.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,658 shares of company stock worth $74,434.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 8,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,893. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

