Delphi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 255,744 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Marqeta makes up approximately 1.0% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MQ. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1,350.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 406,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,425. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marqeta from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

