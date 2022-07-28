DePay (DEPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $581,486.79

DePay (DEPAY) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One DePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $581,486.79 and $77.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DePay has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001791 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00033058 BTC.
DePay Coin Profile
DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DePay
Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.