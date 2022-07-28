DerivaDAO Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $21.70 million and approximately $505,349.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017104 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00033114 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official.

