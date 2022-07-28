Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $16.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of LPRO opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.69. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 37.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Strs Ohio increased its position in Open Lending by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Open Lending by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 264,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.