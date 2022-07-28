Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Target Price to €45.00

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €180.00 ($183.67) to €185.00 ($188.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €162.00 ($165.31) to €160.00 ($163.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

DASTY stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

