Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Target Price to $120.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 7.5 %

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $129.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.14. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 12.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

