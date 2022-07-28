Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price to $51.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.78.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $36.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after purchasing an additional 179,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.