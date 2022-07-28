DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Lowered by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DexCom makes up about 4.5% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in DexCom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 144,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.02. 52,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.83.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,627 shares of company stock valued at $676,977 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

