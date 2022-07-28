Dexlab Price Tops $0.13 (DXL)

Dexlab (DXL) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Dexlab coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. Dexlab has a market cap of $6.90 million and $504,900.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dexlab has traded 74.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001542 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002160 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001791 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00033058 BTC.
About Dexlab
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dexlab
